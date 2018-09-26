Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 PAK vs BAN Live Score Updates: Pakistan, Bangladesh eye final spot

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming, Pak vs Ban Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score: With a spot in the final up for grabs, Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their final Super Four encounter at the Asia Cup. The side led by Sarfraz Ahmed lost their previous match against India but will hope to bounce back to set themselves up for revenge re-match in the final against the Men in Blue. Bangladesh, on the other hand, defeated Afghanistan in their last game, and will hope to carry forward the momentum to cause another big upset in world cricket. Catch Live score and updates of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super Four Asia Cup 2018 ODI Live.
Live Blog
Bangladesh (From): Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque
Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shan Masood
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup ODI Live. The two teams have been far from their best in the tournament so far, but can walk the path of redemption by booking a ticket to the final with a win. While Pakistan's victory would set up an intense India vs Pakistan clash for the title, Bangladesh are known to cause upsets now and then, and can do so once more in a fixture, that is almost a semifinal.