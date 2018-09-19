Asia Cup 2018: No ray of hope in sight as Sri Lanka wade deeper into the tunnel

Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by 91 runs, their second loss on the bounce in the Asia Cup after their 137-run defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Saturday. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by 91 runs, their second loss on the bounce in the Asia Cup after their 137-run defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh had made short work of them in the Asia Cup opener. Then, on Monday, Afghanistan piled more misery on Sri Lanka. The Islanders were out of the tournament even before India had turned up for their first game. On social media, Bishan Singh Bedi tore into Angelo Mathews & Co.

“SriLankan misery is complete..1st B’Desh..& now Afg…annihilate the Emerald Isles most crushingly…ex-World Cup winners are in shambles of their own creations..both potbellied Players/SLankan Board contribute generously towards total demise o Lankan Crkt pretty shamelessly..!” Bedi posted.

Sri Lanka, surprisingly, even failed to put up a fight against the two teams. Bangladesh defeated them by 137 runs, while Afghanistan sauntered to a 91-run victory. Sri Lanka had been all out for 124 and 158 respectively in the two matches. Dilruwan Perera top-scored for them against Bangladesh with 29, while Upul Tharanga laboured to 36 against Afghanistan. The Bangladeshi and the Afghan bowlers bowled with discipline alright. Also, the pitches became sluggish as the match progressed. But the majority of the Lankan batters perished trying to play across the line.

“I’m lost for answers,” said Mathews after yesterday’s loss. “Batting was the main reason on both occasions. We didn’t pass 150 on both occasions. We are much better than this, and this was a shocking performance. It’s embarrassing.”

Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup debacle, however, isn’t a case in isolation. In 2017, they played 29 ODIs, winning only five of them. They even lost to Zimbabwe thrice. Things improved a little this year, as in 12 ODIs so far they have won five matches. Back-to-back victories in the home series against South Africa prior to the Asia Cup thought to have given them some momentum, notwithstanding the fact that they had lost the series after going down in the first three matches. The Asia Cup performance attested Sri Lanka’s slump to gross mediocrity. They are ranked eighth in the ODIs at the moment, behind Bangladesh.

Of course, Sri Lanka have been going through transition. Over the last four years they have lost two batting pillars – Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. Lasith Malinga is over the hill as well, although on his return to the national team fold, he started off with 4/23 against Bangladesh. But Afghanistan got the measure of the veteran fast bowler, taking 66 runs off his 10 overs. There appears to be a serious talent crisis in Sri Lankan cricket, though Mathews doesn’t agree.

“Nothing about talent. We have showed what we are capable of. It’s just that handling pressure and handling situation wasn’t good this time. We cracked under pressure. We admit that. We showed that. That’s purely mental. We need to find solutions. In a few weeks we play England and it’s going to be a tough series. This kind of performance is unacceptable. Shocking to see this.”

In December last year, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) brought on Chandika Hathurusingha as their head coach, with an eye to end the team’s horror run in international cricket. Hathurusingha had helped Bangladesh make rapid strides in international cricket and became a shoo-in, when he decided to return to Sri Lanka. So far, his reign has been woefully short of expectations.

“It’s just us,” said Mathews. “He (the coach) cannot get out there and perform for us. We haven’t done that badly. We won the tri-series in Bangladesh. Yes, we lost the South Africa series and Nidahas Trophy. Yes, our limited overs performance is not up to the mark. We need to find solutions and we are just 10 months away from the World Cup.”

Uncertainties in the SLC could be a reason for Sri Lanka’s poor performance. The SLC elections got suspended in May in a legal wrangle. Thilanga Sumathipala, had been accused by the country’s World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga of violating the ICC regulations for his alleged link to gambling. Despite the criticism, though, the incumbent Sumathipala is favourite to win the next elections.

After the Champions Trophy last year, sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera had criticised the team for their lack of fitness. Little seems to have improved, as Sri Lanka suffered in the Asia Cup for their shabby ground fielding and pretty ordinary catching.

“Whatever the situation in the SLC, that can’t justify such poor performance on the field. The players are getting paid for doing their job,” an SLC functionary observed.

