Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to watch SL vs Ban ODI Live Telecast

Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka. (Source: Bangladesh Cricket/Twitter) Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka. (Source: Bangladesh Cricket/Twitter)

Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: The Asia Cup 2018 tournament is set to begin form Saturday with Sri Lanka kicking off their campaign against Bangladesh. The two teams met for a 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is series earlier this year, in which Sri Lanka won all the three formats away from home. The skipper Dinesh Chandimal will take confidence from the previous victories over the rivals going into the game. Sri Lanka also bounced back recently against South Africa to win the final two ODIs after going 3-0 down in the series early on.

When is Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will take place on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match begins at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin from 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

Sri Lanka squad:Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya

Banglades squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd