Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to watch SL vs AFG ODI Live Telecast

Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score:

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 SL vs AFG Live Cricket Streaming: The third match of the Asia Cup 2018 will witness Sri Lanka and Afghanistan lock horns against each other. The Islanders have their backs to the wall after losing their first match against Bangladesh. Another loss will mean that they will not qualify for the knockouts. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to cause an upset and are coming off an excellent run in limited-overs cricket. Since the last Asia Cup in Bangladesh in 2016, Afghanistan have won six out of their 10 one-day international series while drawing two and losing just two.

When is Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match begins at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

Sri Lanka squad:Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya

Afghanistan squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Sherzad, Sharafudin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai

