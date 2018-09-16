Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to watch PAK vs HK ODI Live Telecast

Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Pakistan will play Hong Kong. (Source: PCB/Twitter) Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Pakistan will play Hong Kong. (Source: PCB/Twitter)

Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign on Sunday against the associate nation Hong Kong. Even though Hong Kong does not have yet an ODI status, the match has been given an official ODI status by the ICC. Pakistan have been in brilliant form of late, especially in limited-overs cricket, and they would hope to start off with an easy win against a minnow team. Hong Kong, on the other hand, will look to somehow find a way to upset the former World Champions.

When is Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match will take place on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match begin?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match begins at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin from 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI match?

