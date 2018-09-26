Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs BAN ODI Live Broadcast

Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan vs Bangladesh timings IST. (Source: AP) Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming: Pakistan vs Bangladesh timings IST. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming: In the final Super Four encounter at the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan will square off against Afghanistan as both teams will look to seal the final spot. India have already booked a ticket to the final and the winner will face the Rohit Sharma-led side on Friday for the title. Pakistan have lost two and won one in their last three fixtures and they would want to do better than that against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Bangladesh came back to win their previous match against Afghanistan after two consecutive defeats and will walk into the contest confidently.

When is Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match will take place on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online Live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd