Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where to watch Pak vs Afg Live broadcast

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Pak vs AFG Live Cricket Streaming: Pakistan will battle Afghanistan in the super-four clash of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. Afghanistan head into the match on a positive after a crushing victory against Bangladesh by 136 runs and also defeating Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Pakistan have won one and lost one so far in the tournament, after inflicting a thumping defeat on Hong Kong but losing just as badly against team India. Before that here all the details of when and where to watch the mouth-watering clash.

When is Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI match will take place on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI?

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammed Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat and Rahmat Shah.

