Sunday, September 23, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ind vs Pak Live broadcast

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Ind vs Pak Asia cup 2018 Live Score streaming: Asia cup 2018 Live Score streaming and TV broadcast on Star Sports 1 Live Match, Star Sports 3, Hotstar live cricket: Follow live score and updates of IND vs Pak.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 23, 2018 9:20:21 am
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: India take on Pakistan in round 2.
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming: In the first round, the heavyweight defending Champions India landed the first blow. Result – the challenger Pakistan were knocked out cold. The side led by Sarfraz Ahmed suffered an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India, in a match that proved to be a completely one-sided contest despite all the hype. But on Sunday, Ahmed will have a chance to redeem himself. The bell will be rung again on Sunday and Round 2 will begin. before that here is all you need to know about tonight’s match.

When is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI match will take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammed Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

