India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ind vs Pak Live Telecast

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming: India and Pakistan resume rivalry in Asia Cup’s most anticipated match. The last time they played India, Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan pulled off the kind of upsets that leaves pundits, fans and players with mouths hanging like chandeliers. India were outright favourites to win the Champions Trophy final in June 2017 having strolled to that stage without too much resistance. They had also beaten Pakistan by 124 runs in the group stage. In the title clash, a Fakhar Zaman century and inspired performances from pacers Mohammad Amir and Hassan Ali helped Pakistan beat India by 180 runs. Will such a repeat occur this time or will the men in blue have their revenge? Before that here is all that you need to now about tonight’s high-voltage clash.

When is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI match will take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI?

India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi

