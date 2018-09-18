Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming, India vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where to watch Ind vs HK Live Telecast

Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, India vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score: India open their campaign in Asia Cup against Hong Kong. (Source: PTI) Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, India vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score: India open their campaign in Asia Cup against Hong Kong. (Source: PTI)

Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, India vs Hong Kong ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: The fourth match of the Asia Cup and first involving India will see them facing Hong Kong in what is likely to be a walk in the park before facing Pakistan on Wednesday. Most of the players in the India squad will come in fresh with little impact from the defeat in England. On the other side of the toss will be a Hong Kong side which showed some grit against Pakistan, in their opener, but fizzled out in the end losing wickets at regular intervals. India would be eager to get the job done quickly to give themselves more time to recover for crucial Pakistan fixture.

When is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong ODI match will take place on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong ODI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Hong Kong ODI match begins at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018 India vs Hong Kong ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Hong Kong ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Hong Kong ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Hong Kong ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Hong Kong ODI?

India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed

Hong Kong squad: Anshuman Rath(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd