India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ind vs Afg Live broadcast

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming: India have already secured passage into the Asia Cup final with four wins in the tournament – two in the Super Four against Pakistan and Bangladesh – making this contest a dead rubber. For Afghanistan, too, this match holds no meaning in context of the tournament as they are already out – in agonising manner. Where India had comfortable wins, Afghanistan ventured close to a win but came out empty handed against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Yet, they would like to take this game against India as an opportunity to highlight their skills with world watching.

When is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan ODI match will take place on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan ODI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Aghanistan ODI match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan ODI?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

