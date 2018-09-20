Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to watch BAN vs AFG ODI Live Telecast

Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan: (Source: AP) Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan: (Source: AP)

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Ban vs AFG Live Cricket Streaming: Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in their last group stage encounter on Thursday. While the Tigers will have to opt for a new opening combination, the bowling department continues to remain steady. Nazmul Hossain is expected to replace the left-hander at the top. Mushfiqur Rahim might be rested as well. For Afghanistan, a good outing with the bat will augur well for the team. The top order looks in good touch but the middle order continues to remain vulnerable. Quite a few changes to the playing elven maybe in order as both these teams will be in action the very next day after facing each other.

When is Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match will take place on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match begins at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI?

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das(w), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Afghanistan squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Sherzad, Sharafudin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai

