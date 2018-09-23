Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to watch AFG vs BAN ODI Live Telecast

Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan and Bangladesh battle for survival. (Source: AP) Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan and Bangladesh battle for survival. (Source: AP)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 AFG vs BAN Live Cricket Streaming: Afghanistan and Bangladesh lock horns for a battle for survival. Both the teams have not a good start in the super fours and a win ensure some breathing space. However, the team that loses may well end up going home. Afghans are yet to get their combination right and the likes of Ihsanullah Janat, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah, and Hashmatullah Shahidi will have to bat more responsibly. Bangladesh on other hand has been beaten by India in their first encounter. Injuries have also hampered their progress. But can they turn around the fortunes in this match? Before that here is all you need to know about today’s match.

When is Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match will take place on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI match begins at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI?

Afghanistan squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das(w), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

