Asia Cup 2018: Das, capitulation

Liton Das returned to the Asia Cup by virtue of his 32-ball 61 against West Indies in the T20 international at Lauderhill last month. Liton Das returned to the Asia Cup by virtue of his 32-ball 61 against West Indies in the T20 international at Lauderhill last month.

Nazmul Abedin Fahim was getting increasingly worried about Liton Das. He had been struggling to convince the naysayers that his ward would eventually come good at the international level. It was difficult to back a player who in his previous 17 ODIs had scored only 225 runs at an average of 14.06. For an opening batsman this was hugely under par.

Opening merry-go-round goes on around Tamim Iqbal in the Bangladesh national team. Das played in South Africa in October last year, failed and was dumped for a second time. His previous outing at the top-level was way back in 2015, when he made his debut against India.

Das returned to the Asia Cup by virtue of his 32-ball 61 against West Indies in the T20 international at Lauderhill last month. After Iqbal suffered a wrist fracture in the opening game of the Asia Cup, the onus fell on him to stand up and deliver. Apart from a 41 against Afghanistan, the 23-year-old scored in single-digits in the run-up to the final. On Friday, at the Dubai International Stadium, Das finally got the monkey off his back, scoring a strokeful 121 off 117 balls – 12 fours and two sixes – against India.

“I’m usually very guarded with my assessment. But when Das made his debut for Bangladesh, I put up a Facebook post predicting stardom for the lad. Some cricketers take time to reach their full potential. Hopefully, this will be a game-changer for Das,” Fahim, who coached Das at the BKSP – Bangladesh’s cradle of sport – said, speaking to The Indian Express over phone.

Das quietly went about his task today. His exterior didn’t capture any adrenaline rush. But he used the bat like a rapier. India elected to field and Bangladesh surprised by promoting Mehidy Hasan as Das’s opening partner. It felt like a throwback to the pinch-hitting tactics of the 1990s. But it was Das, who turned the aggressor. His first four, a flick off Jasprit Bumrah through square leg, had the lightness of touch. A hook against Bhuvneshwar Kumar was even better. He even showed the audacity to walk down the track against Bumrah and lift a length ball over mid-on.

Rohit Sharma brought on Yuzvendra Chahal inside Powerplay. The leggie missed the line to start with and Das swept it over the deep backward square leg . Two balls later he reached his maiden ODI half-century. He celebrated it with a gorgeous six over long-on.

Kuldeep’s threat

Kuldeep Yadav was always going to be a threat to the Bangladesh batters. The smartest part of Das’s batting was the way he handled the chinaman bowler during his first spell. He didn’t read Yadav properly. Played him off the wicket. But to his credit, the Bangladesh opener eschewed his attacking instincts for the time being. He dabbed and tickled. Took singles at every available opportunity to go to the non-striker’s end. Bangladesh were going at a very good rate and when the first wicket fell, the 21st over, they already had a 120-run opening stand. Hasan got out to Kedar Jadhav, who was going to be India’s man with the slinging arm in the middle-overs. Jadhav’s low and flat off-spin checked the run-flow. He also dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim, the form player. After an expensive first spell, Chahal returned to trap Imrul Kayes leg before. Mohammad Mithun was run-out. Das had to change his game, for his team had pressed the self-destruct button. He was nearing his hundred, which was also a reason why pulled the handbrake. A four off Jadhav followed by a single took Das to his maiden international hundred. His first 50 had come off 33 balls and the second off 45 balls, attesting the retardation. He wasn’t flawless. Dinesh Karthik couldn’t hold on to a tough chance at wide second slip off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, when Das was on one. Then, on 52, Chahal made a hash of a skier after the batsman slog-swept Ravindra Jadeja and top-edged the delivery to mid-wicket. The Bangladeshi section of the crowd celebrated his century with fervour. The Indian fans, too, gave the young man a big round of applause. From his team’s point of view, though, it was important that Das batted through the innings. But Yadav had started to make the ball talk in his second and third spells. A googly accounted for the centurion, stumped by Dhoni by the smallest of margins. Yadav’s second spell read: 3-0-7-1. His final spell was even better; 2-0-16-2.

Rohit was outstanding with his use of the bowlers. He kept calm, notwithstanding that Bangladesh had a very good start. The stand-in skipper patiently waited for breakthroughs. Bangladesh, on the other hand, once again showed their big-match vulnerability, getting bowled out for 222 in 48.3 overs..

But amid the let-down, Das proved to be a positive takeaway, and his coach, Fahim, heaved a sigh of relief. “He came to me, when he was just 13-years old. He was always an introvert. The low scores had been hurting him. I never doubted his talent and today he proved the doubters wrong. It’s a relief and also an occasion to celebrate,” he said.

Far afield at the Rangpur Division in Bangladesh, Das’s goldsmith father, Bacchu, too, must have been rejoicing.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 222 in 48.3 overs (Liton Das 121; Soumya Sarkar 33, Mehidy Hasan 32; Kuldeep Yadav 3/45) vs India.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App