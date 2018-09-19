Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan have advantage over India due to Champions Trophy final win, says Sunil Gavaskar

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: India will play Pakistan on Wednesday. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: India will play Pakistan on Wednesday.

As India set ready to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Asia Cup encounter on Wednesday, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar named the latter as the favourites. In his column for Times of India, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Pakistan’s win over India in the Champions Trophy final last year would give them a psychological edge.

“Pakistan is the favourite only because the big psychological advantage that they have of beating India in the final of the Champions Trophy,” Gavaskar said.

India will meet Pakistan for the first time since the Champions Trophy final and Gavaskar said that the defeat will play a role in the minds of men in blue. “The previous game or the ball before… always stays at the back of your mind and that creates a touch of uncertainty in your mind,” Gavaskar wrote.

Speaking in an interview to TV news channel Aaj Tak, Gavaskar said that Virat Kohli’s absence could also play a crucial role in the match. The 29-year has been rested for the Asia Cup after the two-month-long England tour. “And Virat’s absence is going to be crucial as well,” the former Indian captain said.

India will look for their second consecutive win in the tournament on Thursday, after picking up a win by 26 runs over Hong Kong.

