India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma departs after quick-fire 35th ODI half century

Rohit Sharma played a blistering knock of 52 runs from 39 balls to give India a strong start in their chase of 163 runs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Wednesday (September 19). His rapidfire knock saw him hit six boundaries and three sixes before being dismissed by Shadab Khan to give Pakistan the first wicket in their defence in Dubai.

Rohit reached his fifty in 36 balls which is now his fastest ODI fifty which surpassed his previous best of fifty in 42 balls.

India opener added most misery to Usman Khan in the 8th over of the chase where the right-hander pounded the seamer for two sixes and a boundary. On the fourth delivery of the over, the short ball on the ribs, Sharma was quick to latch on and pull it for a six. Despite catching the top edge, the ball had enough on it to go over the fine leg boundary. Next ball, another delivery with poor line, was placed at Hitman’s hips and Rohit swiveled to guide the ball past the short fine leg fielder. Thereafter, Rohit hit possible the biggest six of the tournament by sending the ball 96 metres away. By sending the ball over mid-wicket, Rohit ensured 19 runs in the over.

His stay in the middle was brought to an end soon after reaching the 50-run milestone. In the 14th over, Rohit played for the leg break and was decieved by the googly to see the ball breach his defence.

