Asia Cup 2018: A look back at some of the most unforgettable India vs Pakistan encounters

India and Pakistan will face each other in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE. (Source: AP) India and Pakistan will face each other in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE. (Source: AP)

India and Pakistan will once again lock horns in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament which will be held in the UAE. The Indian cricket team has enjoyed great success in the continental event with six wins so far. But if there is one team which has given the men in blue a tough competition then they are arch-rivals Pakistan. So far both the teams have met each other 12 instances where India has won six and lost five, while one match was washed out. So before the two teams once again clash against each other on September 19, let’s take a walk down the memory lane and rewind all the great contests between the two teams.

India victories

India win by 54 runs- 1984

The inaugural edition of the Asia Cup was played in 1984. However, the match was reduced to 46 overs. Batting first India scored 188/4. In reply, Pakistan was all out for 134. India opener Surinder Khanna was the star of the match with a fine half-century.

India win by four wickets- 1986

2 years later once again the two teams played each other in a tough contest. After losing the toss Pakistan were asked to bat first. Despite getting off to a good start Pakistani could only muster 142 runs as Arshad Ayub picked five wickets. India chased down the total comfortably courtesy of Mohinder Amarnath’s solid 74.

India win by six wickets- 2008

This match was played in Karachi, Pakistan. Batting first Pakistan set a mammoth 300 runs target for India. In response, Virender Sehwag scored a brilliant century to guide India to victory.

India win by seven wickets- 2010

After being invited by MS Dhoni to bat first in Dambulla, Pakistan set a target of 268 runs for India. In response, although India got off to a good start, the situation was balanced right till the end. Half-centuries from opener Gautam Gambhir and then skipper Dhoni helped India clinch a famous victory over their rivals.

India win by six wickets- 2012

Electing to bat first, Pakistan posted 329 runs in their 50 overs. India battled hard and a half-century by Tendulkar and a brilliant knock of 183 runs by Virat Kohli, his highest score in ODI cricket, helped India secure a win. This was Sachin Tendulkar’s last ODI appearance and the fixture couldn’t have been any better.

India win by five wickets- 2016

Breaking the tradition, the 2016 edition was held in T20 format. Pakistan were put into bat first and bundled out for 83 runs inside 18 overs. For India, it was Virat Kohli’s anchored innings which guided the men in blue to a comfortable victory.

Pakistan victories

Pakistan win by 97 runs- 1995

Led by Moin Khan Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Half-centuries by Inzamam Ul-Haq and Wasim Akram saw Pakistan score 266 runs. India were bowled out for just 169 runs as Pakistan celebrated their first victory against the neighbours in Asia Cup.

Pakistan win by 44 runs- 2000

Batting first Pakistan set a formidable 296-run target for India. In response, India could only manage 251 runs in the scoreboard. This also was the last ODI played by former India skipper Mohd Azharuddin and right-hand batsman Ajay Jadeja.

Pakistan win by 59 runs- 2004

Pakistan in the first innings scored 300 runs in the 50 overs. Shoaib Malik scored a brilliant century, helping his country reach a commanding position in the match. While chasing India could only manage 241 runs. Pakistan secured a bonus point, which eventually helped them to reach the finals in that edition.

Pakistan win by eight wickets- 2008

Unable to win the first match, Pakistan were in search for a victory in Asia Cup 2008. MS Dhoni after winning the toss elected to bat first. India set a massive target of 309 runs for the neighbours. In response, Pakistan chased down the target with eight wickets still in hand. Younis Khan slammed an unbeaten 123, while Misbah Ul-Haq who was leading Pakistan for the first time scored 70 runs.

Pakistan win by one wicket- 2014

After being invited to bat, India could only post a modest 245 runs in the scoreboard. Pakistan while trying to chase down the score got off to a solid start but the batsmen eventually lost their track and at one stage they were struggling at 113 for the loss of four wickets. However, the fifth wicket partnership saw Pakistan regain its control on the game. However, things went right till the end, but it was Shahid Afridi’s ‘boom boom’ two great sixex in Ashwin’s last over, which saw Pakistan sail away with a victory.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd