Asia Cup 2018: I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets in Asia Cup match against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets in Asia Cup match against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja kept count of the number of days he was out of India’s One-day squad and once in, he made it count with four wickets, and stated “I don’t have” to prove anything to anyone. The left-arm spinner, who is also a handy bat, returned, in his own words, after around 480 days, with very impressive figures of 4/29 and bagged the Man-of-the-Match Award in India’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

“I will always remember this comeback because I returned to the team after a gap of around 480 days. The earlier gaps have not been this long,” Jadeja told reporters at the post-match press conference. Making a statement of sorts, he said, “I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. What my ability is, I need to sharpen it. I don’t have to show anyone what I can do. I need to challenge myself.”

With less than a year left for the 2019 World Cup, Jadeja might have sent a timely reminder to the selectors about his prowess, but he said he was not thinking that far ahead. “The World Cup is still some time away, we’re going to play a lot of matches before that, and I can’t comment on that yet. My ambition is to perform the way I did today whenever I get the opportunity.

“Can’t think about it now. My focus is to perform in this series.” Jadeja, back in the Indian One-Day International team for the first time since July 2017, foxed the Bangladesh batting line-up with his smart bowling.

“Even in Test cricket, because the last few series have been overseas, I haven’t been getting chances consistently. So I was determined that whenever I get the chance I will perform, that’s all that I can control. I was only focused about my own game and how I can improve further,” he said.

The Saurashtra cricketer is known for his ability to bowl his spinning deliveries quickly. “On a slow wicket, you have to bowl with more of your own effort. On a normal wicket, the ball goes through quickly after bouncing so it doesn’t give the batsman as much time. But on a slow wicket you have to bowl with more effort,” said Jadeja.

Regarding the last-minute developments prior to his latest limited overs comeback, he said, “I didn’t know that I got a call for one-day team because I was playing for Vijay Hazare. I didn’t know what is going on here. Day before I got call from the selector, he said I might have to go to Dubai, so be ready. “I was playing Test cricket. Last few series were away so I didn’t play in it. I was concentrating on what is in my control, how to improve my game in away conditions. When I got a chance in England, I did well. Here, unfortunately, Axar (Patel) got injured and I got my opportunity and did well.”

Asked about Sunday’s Super Four match against arch-rivals Pakistan, he said, “Be it India-Pakistan or any other country, playing for India is a matter of pride. But India-Pakistan is something everyone is excited about.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App