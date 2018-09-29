Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Asia Cup 2018: Media praise Bangladesh for ‘brave’ performance against India in the final

Defending the total of 222, Bangladesh took the final against India to the final ball, before Kedhar Jadhav picked up a leg bye to win the match for India.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 29, 2018 4:30:24 pm
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh took the Asia Cup final match against India to the final ball. (Source: AP)
Bangladeshi media on Saturday applauded the efforts of the national cricket team in the Asia Cup final against India. Defending the total of 222, Bangladesh took wickets at regular intervals to give a headache to the Indian camp, before eventually losing out in the final ball by 3 wickets with Kedar Jadhav picking up a leg bye to win the match for India. The headline of Bangladesh’s biggest selling newspaper, A Daily Star read: “Tigers falling agonisingly short.” The article praised Bangladesh’ bowling performance.

“Despite the batting implosion after their brightest start of the tournament, it was a bowling effort that Bangladesh can be proud of as they seemed out of the game on numerous occasions but clawed their way back each time,” the report said. Another English Bangladesh newspaper New Age described Bangladesh’s performance as “brave”.

The headline read: “Brave Bangladesh fall just short” with an image of Mahmudullah lying on the pitch trying to accomplish a run-out. The report hailed the performance of the man-of-the-match Liton Das, who scored 121 runs in 117 balls. The report said that the 23-year-old batsman “showed his class”.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said that he hopes to win hearts with the performance put up by his team.  “I hope we won a lot of hearts. We fought till the last ball, but we made a lot of mistakes on the field today – batting and bowling. We bowled really well, particularly if we made 240+ throughout the tournament. We asked the batsmen to make at least 260, but at the end of the day the bowlers did really well,” Mortaza said.

