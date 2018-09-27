India vs Afghanistan: Dead heat with dark horses

Afghanistan players celebrate India’s final wicket (Ravindra Jadeja) during the ODI in Dubai on Tuesday. (AP Photo) Afghanistan players celebrate India’s final wicket (Ravindra Jadeja) during the ODI in Dubai on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

Years down the line, when Afghanistan’s cricket history will be chronicled, the tie against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday might rank as epochal. Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Asia Cup group games and ran Pakistan ragged at the Super Four stage. But India are the game’s royalty and as Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan said post-match, this was their “biggest result” since they achieved ODI status in 2009.

Chasing 253 for victory and with one run needed off the final two deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja holed out at deep mid-wicket. It was tie (the final has the provision of a super over to break a tie), but the Afghans celebrated like they’d won the Cup. They revelled in their brilliant fightback.

Half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu, and a 110-run opening stand, had put India on cruise mode. But the Afghans hung on. Yes, they had the rub of the green. MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik found themselves at the receiving end of wrong lbw decisions. Rahul had already wasted the only review available and no further cross-checking was possible. India also fielded their reserves, resting five first-choice players. But undermining Afghanistan’s comeback would border on the disrespectful.

In fact, when Deepak Chahar got out in the 45th over, the minnows become favourites. Jadeja was the only player left with any batting pedigree. The all-rounder shielded Kuldeep Yadav well and took the score to 240/7 after 48 overs – 13 required off 12 balls. But on the first ball of the 48th over, Yadav was run out, falling prey to a brilliant piece of fielding from the deep by Gulbadin Naib. Four deliveries hence, Sidharth Kaul too was run out, thanks to a direct hit from Hashmatullah Shahidi. Afghanistan players had a spring in their step. India looked jittery.

Seven required off the final over and Jadeja slog-swept Rashid Khan’s second delivery to the deep mid-wicket boundary. Replays were inconclusive and a four was given. Khaleel Ahmed stole a single and scores were tied. With Jadeja on strike, India became odds-on favourites to get over the line. But Rashid made one turn sharply into Jadeja and forced the batsman to mistime his pull.

It was a fair result, which further attested Afghanistan’s rapid rise in white-ball cricket. In a way, they were the most exciting team of the Asia Cup, encapsulated by Mohammad Shahzad’s century on Tuesday. Pakistan and Bangladesh pulled through against Afghanistan at the Super Four stage by the skin of their teeth. India escaped with a tie. Afghanistan could have easily been in the final.

“I was sure we would play in the final. I knew the conditions in Dubai were suitable for us, because the amount of cricket we have played in Dubai, nobody else had. For us the hard luck was all our matches were in Abu Dhabi. If they were on this track (Dubai), I can tell with confirmation that Afghanistan would have been in the final. Hamare saath thodi bewafayi huyi hai (we feel a bit hard done by),” Asghar said grinning.

A force to reckon with Afghanistan indeed looked a force to reckon with in these conditions. Shahidi and Shahzad scored over 200 runs each in the tournament. Rashid took 10 wickets. Afghanistan choked the opponents in the middle overs with their spin-punch. The World Cup, about nine months down the line, would be a different ball game though. The challenge for Afghanistan would be to reach the next level before the showpiece event in England next year. They have proven their mettle on slow pitches. The ball will move in the air and off the deck in England.

The skipper, however, exuded confidence. “It’s not just our spinners who are bowling. Our fast bowlers are also there. If you see Aftab (Alam), he picked wickets. We have other fast bowlers too – three-four of them who got unfit last month. There’s Dawlat Zadran. Wafadar is our new talent, Hameed Hasan. So we have three-four excellent fast bowlers. You guys may or may not have seen them.

“Cricket depends a lot on the pitch. The way the Asian conditions are, there will be more of spinners playing; there won’t be too many fast bowlers. Entire world plays this way. In European conditions… our spinners will be able to bowl anywhere, because they are different kind of spinners. That’s the important thing. Our spinners are different from those around the world, that’s the main point,” Asghar asserted.

He spoke about how the Asia Cup provided Afghanistan with an opportunity to assess their strengths and weaknesses in the lead-up to the World Cup. “We now know where we should work on; our weaknesses and also convert them into our strengths.” Fast-track improvement, if that happens, can make Afghanistan World Cup’s dark horses.

