Asia Cup 2018: India rope in Nuwan Seneviratne as left-arm throwdown coach

AT A time in world cricket, when the support staff often outnumber the actual squad of players in many dressing-rooms, the Indian team is set to include a left-arm throwdown specialist to the mix for the Asia Cup. This will be in addition to the longstanding incumbent, Raghu, who for the record is a right-armer. Sri Lankan Nuwan Seneviratne, The Indian Express has learnt, has been roped in at the request of the team management, among other things, to help the Indian batsmen combat the array of left-arm pacers in the Pakistan line-up, including the lethal Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan.

There is talk, however, that Seneviratne might be in line for a full-fledged contract, based on the feedback the BCCI receive from the Indian think-tank following the Asia Cup, which kicks off on Saturday.

“He (Seneviratne) will be assisting the team only for the Asia Cup. His inclusion is only on a trial basis for now. The BCCI is in regular touch with the Indian team management, and the request to look for a left-arm throwdown specially had come from the team. One more reason for hiring his services was that the Pakistan team has good left-arm pacers. So he’s been brought on board in-order to provide our batsmen with adequate practice,” sources in the Indian board confirmed.

There is some talk within the board of Seneviratne being in line for a year-long contract if he can impress the team management. It’s also a move, sources reveal, that is being considered to help manage the workload of Raghu, who’s been with the team for around seven years, and has had to deal with the team’s hectic schedule both home and away. Seneviratne, 38, appeared in only two first-class games as a seaming all-rounder for Colombo Cricket Club. He has, however, been involved with Sri Lankan cricket for nearly a decade, and has even served as the senior team’s fielding coach briefly.

