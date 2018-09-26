Asia Cup 2018: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan console Indian kid after tie

- Asia Cup 2018 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Watch Pak vs Ban Live Stream on Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV
- Asia Cup 2018: ‘Bowling karega, ya bowler change karein?’: MS Dhoni snaps at Kuldeep Yadav; watch video
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 PAK vs BAN Live Score Updates: Pakistan go three down in 240 run chase
The match played between India and Afghanistan on Tuesday, which was a dead-rubber, turned out to be one of the most exciting game of the tournament. The match ended up in a tie as India failed to chase down 253 in the 50 overs. While the Afghanistan cricket team and fans were overwhelmed with the outcome, Indian fans looked a bit unsatisfied from the turn of events.
Right after the match, the cameraperson took a shot of a young Indian fan crying in the stands while the man he was with is trying to console. The moment which has gone viral is being widely shared on different social media platforms.
— Kabali of Cricket (@KabaliOf) 25 September 2018
However, while Afghanistan players were returning to the hotel, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shahzad stopped to click a selfie with the young fan. The gesture shown by Afghanistan cricketers has been widely appreciated by people belonging to both the nations.
These Pics making India – Afghanistan Cricket Friendship bond even Stronger #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/x84r2z8ziZ
— Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) 26 September 2018
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also tried to cheer up the young fan as he spoke with him on the phone.
@BhuviOfficial ‘s call ?? Special moment for Arjan… Thank you Team India ???? pic.twitter.com/Z5S6GgrrRQ
— Amarpreet Singh (@itsamarpreet) 26 September 2018
Spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday had tweeted out the picture of the boy saying, “Koi na putt Rona Nahi hai final aapa jittange (Don’t cry boy we will win the finals).”
Amarpreet Singh while responding to the spinner’s tweet said, “@harbhajan_singh Paaji he is happy now and looking forward to the final on Friday… Really kind of @BhuviOfficial as well to call and console him… We will surely bounce back and it will be our “Fateh” on Friday ?????? Go Team India @BCCI.”
@harbhajan_singh Paaji he is happy now and looking forward to the final on Friday… Really kind of @BhuviOfficial as well to call and console him… We will surely bounce back and it will be our "Fateh" on Friday ?????? Go Team India @BCCI pic.twitter.com/BPkBXO2hIv
— Amarpreet Singh (@itsamarpreet) 25 September 2018
India, who are undefeated in the tournament, will meet the winners of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match on Friday.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App