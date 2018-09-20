Asia Cup 2018: Improved fitness has made me a different cricketer, says Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav picked 3/23 against Pakistan on Thursday. (Source: AP) Kedar Jadhav picked 3/23 against Pakistan on Thursday. (Source: AP)

Part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav spun a web around Pakistan batsmen on Wednesday to return with figures of 3/23 and guide India to a comfortable six-wicket win. Crediting his refined fitness regimen for his impressive performance against the arch-rivals, Jadhav also revealed that not bowling much in the nets is the secret to his success. Interestingly, he does so for fear of tampering with something that doesn’t need fixing.

“I don’t bowl much in the nets. Honestly, I just bowl a couple of overs in the practice session before a match. I think if I try and work on my bowling in the net sessions, then whatever is there … it might get broken. So I stay in my limit,” said Jadhav, who has featured in 42 ODIs.

“I feel my fitness has improved after my surgery, and in the last four months I have learnt a lot about training and fitness,” he said. “It has definitely helped me and has made me a different cricketer.

“Every time I did my rehab previously, I used to start playing, (thinking) that the problems won’t come back again. Many a time I also used to miss my routine, but now, regardless of how I feel, I start my day with either gym or running. That gives me confidence that I’m getting stronger and fitter every day, and that helps me on the field,” Jadhav explained.

Recalling MS Dhoni’s decision to bowl him an ODI against New Zealand in 2016, the 31-year-old said, “Ever since Dhoni bhai asked me to bowl in that New Zealand match, my life has completely changed.”

India and Pakistan will lock horns again on Sunday, in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2018.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd