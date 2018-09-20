Asia Cup 2018: Gautam Gambhir strikes back at Tanvir Ahmed for calling Virat Kohli a ‘deserter’

Gautam Gambhir had a befitting reply for Tanvir Ahmed prior to India-Pakistan in Asia Cup. (Source: File photo) Gautam Gambhir had a befitting reply for Tanvir Ahmed prior to India-Pakistan in Asia Cup. (Source: File photo)

Virat Kohli has been rested for the Asia Cup following a long tour of United Kingdom where India played Ireland and England in T20s, ODIs and Tests. The series left Kohli weary and back troubles almost resulted in him missing a Test match. With home series against West Indies to come and more importantly away to Australia, national selectors found it appropriate to rest him for the six-nation tournament in UAE.

Prior to the India-Pakistan clash on Wednesday, which India won comfortably by 8-wickets, two channels across the border – ARY News (Pakistan) and ABP News (India) – discussed the much-hyped contest with in-house experts in Tanvir Ahmed and Gautam Gambhir. One comment by Tanvir didn’t go down well with Gambhir as the former Pakistan player questioned Kohli’s absence from the tournament and reasoned the skipper was a ‘deserter’.

Tanvir said, “Meri nazar mein Virat Kohli bhaag gaye hain. England ki wo poori series khele. England ki Test series mein unko back ka problem hua, uske baad bhi wo matches khele. Jab ek player apne mulk ke liye England ki series khel sakta hai, toh jab usko pata hai Asia Cup jitna bada event aa raha hai, toh jab wo England series survive kar sakta hai toh Asia Cup bhi survive kar sakta hai. Mere mulk ke matches Pakistan ke khilaaf hone hain, ek baar nahi teen baar, toh aise bhaag jaana.. (In my view Virat Kohli has run away. He played the entire Test series in England. He suffered a back problem in the limited-overs series in England. He continued to play despite that. When a player can play a series against England for his country battling a back issue, then he could have managed to play in Asia Cup as well. Kohli knew that India might have to play with Pakistan on three occasions including the final which is why he ran away..).“

Gambhir’s response shut down the discussion. In the reply, he said, “Virat Kohli has 35-36 centuries to his name. He (Tanvir) doesn’t even have 35 international matches to his name.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd