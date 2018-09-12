Asia Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Time Table, Match Date and Time, Venue: Full schedule of Asia Cup

Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Time Table, Match Date and Time: Here is the full India schedule and India match date and time for the Asia Cup 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 12, 2018 1:14:59 pm
Asia Cup 2018 Full Schedule Asia Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Teams: Rohit Sharma will lead India as captain in the Asia Cup. (Source: File)
Asia Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Time Table, Match Date and Time: After the culmination of the long and grueling tour to England, India will return to Asia to participate in multi-team tournament, the Asia Cup. Apart from India, several other Asian nations – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong will participate in the tournament that is set to begin this week from Saturday. The tournament, which will run for almost two weeks, will see Rohit Sharma leading the Men in Blue as the captain in Virat Kohli’s absence, who has been given a rest after the two-month-long England tour.

Here is the full schedule of Asia Cup 2018:

Asia Cup 2018 full schedule
Group Stage
15 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)
16 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Dubai)
17 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)
18 September: India vs Hong Kong (Dubai)
19 September: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)
20 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four
21 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)
21 September: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
23 September: Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)
23 September: Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
25 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)
26 September: Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final
28 September: Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

Note: All the matches will begin at 1700 hrs IST.

