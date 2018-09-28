Asia Cup 2018 final: MS Dhoni brings up 800 dismissals in internationals with blink-and-you-miss-it stumping; watch video

MS Dhoni stumped Mashrafe Mortaza to achieve the milestone. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni stumped Mashrafe Mortaza to achieve the milestone. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni yet another feather to his illustrious career after completing 800 dismissals in International cricket. He is now third on the list of wicketkeepers with most dismissals after Mark Boucher (998) and Adam Gilchrist (905). He is the first Asian wicketkeeper to complete the feat.

Dhoni achieved the milestone after stumping Mashrafe Mortaza. It was terrific work behind the stumps by the veteran as he disturbed the timber in a split second. Third umpire Rod Tucker took his time in giving his decision as it was very very tight before eventually deciding that the batsman’s foot was not inside the crease.

Ufff if @msdhoni was a boxer he’d have had a pretty good career with those lightning quick hands What A Stumping…!!!#INDvBAN #AsiaCup2018Final pic.twitter.com/F5uw5KOsCM — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) 28 September 2018

MS Dhoni is second in the list with most stumpings in List A cricket. He now has 130 stumpings to his name and trails Pakistan’s Moin Khan by eight (138). With the stumping of Mortaza, Dhoni left England’s Steve Rhodes behind. Former Sri Lanka player Kumar Sangakkara also appears in the top-four.

Bangladesh went on to score 222 runs having looked in blazing form at 120/0 at one stage in the Asia Cup final.

