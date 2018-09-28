Asia Cup 2018 final: Liton Das slams maiden ODI hundred

Liton Das scored his maiden ODI hundred during the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh, in Dubai. (Source: AP) Liton Das scored his maiden ODI hundred during the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh, in Dubai. (Source: AP)

Liton Das slammed his maiden ODI hundred on Friday to light up the finals of Asia Cup 2018. Opening the batting for Bangladesh, Das survived an early scare after which he showed no signs of fear and took on the Indian opening attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He quickly reached his 50 in 33 balls (six fours and two sixes). Courtesy of his knock, Bangladesh got off to a very strong start scoring 100 in 18 overs. He finally reached the three-figure mark in 87 balls (strike rate of 115) and it could not have come at a better time for the Tigers. He was eventually dismissed for 121 (117 balls, 11 fours, and 2 sixes). Before this innings, Das had featured in 18 ODIs and scored 310 runs at an average of 19.38 with a highest of 85.

It’s a maiden ODI century for Liton Das in the Asia Cup final! What a fabulous innings so far. #INDvBAN FOLLOW LIVE👇👇https://t.co/N0RVppXoLg pic.twitter.com/mObXh7yp7b — ICC (@ICC) 28 September 2018

While Das showed exceptional footwork against the pacers, he used the sweep shot to perfection against the tweakers. He was particularly aggressive against Ravindra Jadeja milking him for runs at ease. His most productive shot was the flick which helped him score 55 runs on the mid-wicket and square leg region. Das’ 100 off 87 balls is also the seventh fastest in an ODI final since June 2001. In the history of Asia Cup, it is the third fastest in a final against India after Sanath Jayasuriya (79 balls in 2008).

Hundreds in Asia Cup finals-

125 S Jayasuriya v Ind, Karachi, 2008

114*Fawad Alam v SL, Mirpur, 2014

101 L Thirimanne v Pak, Mirpur, 2014

100 M Atapattu v Pak, Dhaka, 2000

100 Liton Das

