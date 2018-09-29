Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Asia Cup 2018 final: Wishes pour in for India but questions remain over middle-order woes

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the finals of Asia Cup 2018 on Friday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 29, 2018 3:14:19 am
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets. (Source: AP)
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the finals of Asia Cup 2018 on Friday. Batting first Bangladesh were bowled out for 222 courtesy of a superb 121 by opener Liton Das. In reply, India chased down the target on the last ball of the match with Kedar Jadhav hitting the winning runs. The men in blue were made to work hard as they lost wickets at regular intervals. However, a calm and composed Jadhav, who was initially retired hurt after pulling his hamstring, came back just in time to guide India home. India’s seventh Asia Cup win drew widespread applause on Twitter with doubts still remaining on the wobbly middle-order. Here are all the best reactions-

blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en-gb”>

Regardless of result in this #AsiaCup2018Final Middle order questions still hanging? ….what about #KL at 3 and #Virat at 4 … ? Strong case.. considering #WorldCup2019 is in England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.. #JustAsking

— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 28 September 2018

Meanwhile, a visibly pleased Ravi Shastri spoke after the match and said, ” It’s a different format, but I think everyone knows how well we played in England, the scorecard really doesn’t show it. This is a different format and we needed to start afresh. I liked the intensity with which we played, we were a bit flat against Hong Kong in the first match, but pulled up afterwards.”

“The biggest plus was the fielding, game after game, we saved around 30-35 runs in these oppressive conditions. We took wickets consistently and during the middle-overs, the bowlers were outstanding, we bowled well with the new ball in tough conditions and then the spinners came to the party. Rohit was a calming influence and it showed on his captaincy. To keep his intensity going even after the start they had, showed he was really cool in every aspect of captaincy, the bowling changes he made were really good, to concede just around 100 runs in the last 30 overs, I thought it was brilliant,” he concluded.

