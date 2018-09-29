Asia Cup 2018 final: Wishes pour in for India but questions remain over middle-order woes

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets. (Source: AP) India beat Bangladesh by three wickets. (Source: AP)

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the finals of Asia Cup 2018 on Friday. Batting first Bangladesh were bowled out for 222 courtesy of a superb 121 by opener Liton Das. In reply, India chased down the target on the last ball of the match with Kedar Jadhav hitting the winning runs. The men in blue were made to work hard as they lost wickets at regular intervals. However, a calm and composed Jadhav, who was initially retired hurt after pulling his hamstring, came back just in time to guide India home. India’s seventh Asia Cup win drew widespread applause on Twitter with doubts still remaining on the wobbly middle-order. Here are all the best reactions-

So near yet so far from Bangladesh. Congratulations to Team India on winning the #AsiaCup2018 . Hats off to Bangladesh for such a spirited fight despite missing key players. India have a lot of areas to work upon despite winning this & I am hopeful, they will get better. #IndvBan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 28 September 2018

blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en-gb”>

Regardless of result in this #AsiaCup2018Final Middle order questions still hanging? ….what about #KL at 3 and #Virat at 4 … ? Strong case.. considering #WorldCup2019 is in England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.. #JustAsking

— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 28 September 2018

Congratulations to team India for winning the Asia cup final but must congratulate team Bangladesh also for putting up a great fight ..

Tonight cricket won .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 28 September 2018

Despite winning the Asia Cup India are no closer to solving their significant middle order problems. They have arguably the strongest top three batsmen & four frontline bowlers in ODI cricket but a middle order that compromises the brilliance of both. #AsiaCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 28 September 2018

Bhuvi looks good enough at 8 and Jadeja looked composed enough at 7. But India still need to get their head around 4,5,6. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 September 2018

Meanwhile, a visibly pleased Ravi Shastri spoke after the match and said, ” It’s a different format, but I think everyone knows how well we played in England, the scorecard really doesn’t show it. This is a different format and we needed to start afresh. I liked the intensity with which we played, we were a bit flat against Hong Kong in the first match, but pulled up afterwards.”

“The biggest plus was the fielding, game after game, we saved around 30-35 runs in these oppressive conditions. We took wickets consistently and during the middle-overs, the bowlers were outstanding, we bowled well with the new ball in tough conditions and then the spinners came to the party. Rohit was a calming influence and it showed on his captaincy. To keep his intensity going even after the start they had, showed he was really cool in every aspect of captaincy, the bowling changes he made were really good, to concede just around 100 runs in the last 30 overs, I thought it was brilliant,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd