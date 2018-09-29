Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma was really cool with his captaincy, says Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma led India as captain to record 7th Asia Cup title. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma led India as captain to record 7th Asia Cup title. (Source: AP)

With Rohit Sharma leading India as captain to record 7th Asia Cup title in the absence of Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri praised the right-hand batsman for his “calming influence” on the teammates during the course of the tournament. Speaking to reporters at the press conference after the match, Shastri praised the 31-year-old for keeping his calm in the final despite Bangladesh getting off to a flying start. “Rohit was a calming influence and it showed in his captaincy. To keep his intensity going even after the start they (Bangladesh) had, showed he was really cool in every aspect of captaincy,” the 56-year-old said.

The former Indian allrounder further went on to praise Sharma for making crucial bowling changes in the middle overs that helped Indian in restricting Bangladesh to a total of 222. “The bowling changes he made were really good, to concede just around 100 runs in the last 30 overs, I thought it was brilliant,” Shastri said.

The coach also praised India’s fielding display in the series. “I liked the intensity with which we played, we were a bit flat against Hong Kong in the first match, but pulled up afterwards.

The biggest plus was the fielding, game after game, we saved around 30-35 runs in these oppressive conditions,” he said.

“We took wickets consistently and during the middle-overs, the bowlers were outstanding, we bowled well with the new ball in tough conditions and then the spinners came to the party,” he added.

On being questioned about the poor showing in England, Shastri reiterated that the scoreline do not show the reality of India’s performance in the Test series. “It’s a different format, but I think everyone knows how well we played in England, the scorecard really doesn’t show it. This is a different format and we needed to start afresh,” he said.

India defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets in the thrilling finale that went down to the final ball.

