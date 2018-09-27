Asia Cup 2018 Final: India vs Bangladesh, a statistical preview

India take on Bangladesh in the finals of Asia Cup 2018. (Source: AP) India take on Bangladesh in the finals of Asia Cup 2018. (Source: AP)

India will look to retain their crown when they take on Bangladesh in the finals of the Asia Cup 2018 on Friday. In a repeat of 2016, both the teams will once again lock horns for the second time in the ongoing edition of the continental tournament. In 2016, India had registered an eight-wicket win to clinch the title (played in T20 format). So far 13 editions of the Asia Cup have take place but India and Bangladesh have faced each other only once in the final. Hence, before the two sides battle each other for the second time let’s take a look at the interesting statistics-

#India are the most successful side in the tournament with six title wins. Bangladesh are yet to win it’s maiden Asia Cup title.

#India and Bangladesh have met each other 34 times in ODI cricket where the men in blue have won 28 times while the Tigers could muster the same only on 5 occasions. 1 match was no result.

#In Asia Cup, India and Bangladesh have met each other 11 times where India has won on 10 instances and Bangladesh only once.

#The first ODI between the two countries was played in 1988 Wills Asia Cup in Chittagong where India registered a comfortable win by 9 wickets.

#As far as Asia Cup 2018 records are concerned India have been unbeaten with 4 wins and 1 tie. Bangladesh have won 3 and lost 2.

#The Top two run-getters in the tournament are from the Indian team- Shikhar Dhawan (323 runs) and Rohit Sharma (269 runs).

#In terms of the aggregate opening partnership, the duo also have an average of 102.40. In the same catergory, Bangladesh averages 10.40 with 52 runs in 5 matches.

#Among bowlers, Mustafizur Rahman tops the charts with 8 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah is on the second spot with 7 wickets.

#Till date, India has played 53 Asia Cup matches and has won 35 with a win percentage of 66.03%, while Bangladesh has played 47 Asia Cup matches and has won only 10 with a win percentage of just above 21%

#As India captain Rohit Sharma has won six ODI matches out of seven with a win percentage of 85%.

