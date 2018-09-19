Asia Cup 2018: Shikhar Dhawan puts England nightmare behind

Shikhar Dhawan is a different beast in white-ball cricket, conditions notwithstanding. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan is a different beast in white-ball cricket, conditions notwithstanding. (Source: AP)

Only a week ago, Shikhar Dhawan was looking a walking wicket in the swinging and seaming conditions in England. Cometh the subcontinent, or the Middle East, cometh the touch. Back in familiar territory, the opener regained his batting mojo, with an entertaining 120-ball 127, including 15 fours and two sixes, in India’s Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. He added 116 runs for the second wicket with Ambati Rayudu, who marked his return to the international fold with a half-century. But for 40 overs, after Hong Kong chose to field, the Indian batting revolved around Dhawan.

In the four Tests that Dhawan played in England, the left-hander could only manage 162 runs. Jimmy Anderson and company troubled him with movement in the air and off the deck. In the Dubai heat though, the ball arrived lazily off the surface and Dhawan made merry with his 14th hundred in ODIs. In the grand scheme of things, it was a welcome return to form ahead of the Pakistan game on Wednesday, for Dhawan remains a vital cog in the Indian limited-overs wheel.

A Tanwir Afzal loosener helped Dhawan have a feel of the ball. He slapped it through cover for four. He then lofted the medium pacer over mid-on, although it wasn’t sublime timing. He grew into the game as the match progressed.

A slow pitch and the lack of pace from the Hong Kong bowlers allowed Dhawan to experiment some back-foot shots as well. He swivelled perfectly and pulled a back-of-a-length delivery from Aizaz Khan for four, but the best shot of his innings was a cut against off-spinner Ehsan Khan that bisected point and backward point.

Dhawan is a different beast in white-ball cricket, conditions notwithstanding. His average in England in the 50-overs format is a very creditable; 43.71, with 97 not out being his highest. In Australia, his average is 42.75 including a century. In South Africa, it’s even better – 47.85 with a hundred.

Dhawan’s somewhat lean patch was a reason why India lost the ODI series in England. Not that he fared badly, with scores of 40, 36 and 44 in the three games. But he couldn’t build on his starts. With Pakistan boasting of several left-arm bowlers, Dhawan’s return to form was a positive for India from the opening game.

That the Indian middle order sort of imploded after Dhawan’s dismissal against Hong Kong — four wickets fell for 42 runs in pursuit of upping the ante — further attested the value of Dhawan’s contribution.

Brief scores: India 285/7 in 50 overs (Dhawan 127 in 120 balls with 15×4 & 2×6, Rayudu 60 in 70 balls with 3×4 & 2×6; Kinchit Shah 3/39) vs Hong Kong

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App