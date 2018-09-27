Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh’s road to the final

Bangladesh’s captain Mashrafe Mortaza, right, leads his team out of the field. (AP) Bangladesh’s captain Mashrafe Mortaza, right, leads his team out of the field. (AP)

Bangladesh started the Asia Cup 2018 on a high note after defeating Sri Lanka in the tournament’s opening clash. However, the team suffered two consecutive defeats ( against Afghanistan and India) before returning to back to winning ways. Since the defeat against India in Super Four by seven wickets, Bangladesh has managed a win against Afghanistan and on Wednesday they also defeated Pakistan, who were considered favourites to win the Asia Cup 2018, in a virtual semi-final clash.

Bangladesh have reached the Asia Cup finals for the third time and will take on India on Friday with an aim to get its hand on the continent’s most coveted title in cricket for the first time. Before that let’s take a look at Bangladesh’s road to the finals-

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Match, Group B: Bangladesh won by 137 runs

After winning the toss Bangladesh opted to bat first, but the decision soon seemed to go in the opponent’s favour as Lasith Malinga wreaked havoc right from the beginning. He dismissed Bangladesh opener Liton Das and former skipper Shakib Al Hasan for a duck. To add more worries, Tamim Iqbal also left the pitch after his finger got bruised in the start of the Bangladesh innings. However, a superb ton by in form batsman Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh post 261 runs on the scoreboard. In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 124.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 6th Match, Group B: Afghanistan won by 136 runs

With the help of Gulbadin Naib’s 42 and a ferocious 57 runs innings by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan posted 255 runs in the 50 overs. In response, Bangladesh were all-out for 119 runs as none of the batsmen failed to deliver.

Bangladesh vs India, Super Four, Match 1: India won by 7 wickets

Bangladesh, who were invited to bat first, were bundled up for 173 runs as Ravindra Jadega scalped four wickets in his 10-overs quota. Indian batsmen chased down the target comfortably as skipper Rohit Sharma scored 83 runs.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four, Match 4: Bangladesh won by 3 runs

Revenge was on the cards after Bangladesh suffered a humiliating defeat against the Afghans earlier in the tournament. Although things didn’t according to plan at the beginning but a well crafted 128-run partnership between Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes saw the Tigers post 249 runs in 50 overs.

However, it was an epic tale of ‘so close yet so far’ for Afghanistan as they lost the match by 3 runs. A highly spirited Afghanistan could only manage 246 in the 50 overs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four, Match 6: Bangladesh won by 37 runs

It was a do-or-die situation for both the teams and at the end, Bangladesh prevailed over Pakistan after beating them by 37 runs. Losing the top-three batsman cheaply, it was again Mushfiqur Rahim who came to Bangladesh’s rescue. He fell short of his seventh-ton by one run. Bangladesh set a target of 240 runs but Pakistan in response fell short. Imam-Ul Haq was the best among the Pakistan batsmen as he scored 83 runs.

