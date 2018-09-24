WATCH: India cricket team celebrates Ambati Rayudu’s 33rd birthday in Dubai

Indian cricketers celebrate Ambati Rayudu’s birthday in Dubai. (Source: Instagram/indiancricketteam) Indian cricketers celebrate Ambati Rayudu’s birthday in Dubai. (Source: Instagram/indiancricketteam)

Ambati Rayudu, who turned 33 on Sunday, got one of the perfect birthday gift as India went on to register a thumping 9-wicket win over Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE. Rayudu came to bat when India required 27 runs to win after a mammoth 210-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Rayudu’s birthday was celebrated post-match and a video was released, where his compatriots are seen rubbing the cake on his face. MS Dhoni led the proceedings while others present joined the fun shortly.

The Indian cricket team also posted two pictures on its official Instagram page. The caption of the post read, “Happy Birthday @a.t.rayudu. What followed was a typical cake smash #TeamIndia style ???? ????”

After being recalled in the Asia Cup squad as a key middle-order batsman, Rayudu has scored 60 against Hong Kong, while he remained not out at 31 against Pakistan. In the Super Fours of the tournament, Rayudu departed cheaply at 13 against Bangladesh.

India will next meet Afghanistan on Tuesday in their last Super Four match. India, who are yet to lose a single match in the tournament, have made it to the finals and their opponent will be decided when Pakistan takes on Bangladesh on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd