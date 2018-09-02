Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan announce 17-man squad, seamer Dawlat Zadran misses out

Dawlat Zadran was not included in Afghanistan’s squad for the Asia Cup 2018. (Source: File) Dawlat Zadran was not included in Afghanistan’s squad for the Asia Cup 2018. (Source: File)

Afghanistan, on Sunday, announced their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup which is set to begin from September 15, 2018 in the UAE. The side included three uncapped ODI players in the squad – seamers Sayed Shirzad and seamer Wafadar, and wicketkeeper-batsman Munir Ahmad, who has been added as a backup for regular keeper Mohammad Shahzad. Dawlat Zadran, who was included in the squad for the recently concluded limited overs series against Ireland, but did not get to play a game, missed out from making it to the squad.

Instead, Afghanistan have roped in Wafadar, who played the historic Test against India and was one of the best bowlers for his side. He will aim to bolster the side’s pace attack along with Aftab Alam and Sayed Shirzad. The left-arm seamer Shirzad has been included in the squad to add variety to the bowling line-up.

Afghanistan also recalled Sharafuddin Ashraf, who will take over the spin bowling duties along with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman. The left-arm wrist spinner last played an ODI match in March this year against West Indies in which he took one wicket and gave away 26 runs in his spell of 4 overs. Afghanistan won that match by 7 wickets.

Afghanistan, who are placed in Pool B along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will start their Asia Cup campaign from September 17 against Sri Lanka.

Squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Sherzad, Sharafudin Ashraf, Wafadar

