Asia Cup 2018: A look back at the last five India vs Pakistan matches

India and Pakistan will once again resume their rivalry when the two teams take on each other in the Group A match of the Asia Cup on September 19. Since 2008, the arch-rivals haven’t played against each other in bilateral series. Hence, they continue to battle it out in ICC events which have offered quite a few mouth-watering contests in the past. Hence let’s take a look at the last five encounters between the two team to figure out who holds the edge in the sub-continental tournament.

India vs Pakistan 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final, 18 June 2017

Pakistan scored 338/4 in 50 overs riding on Fakhar Zaman’s belligerent 114 of 106 balls. In reply, India fell apart and was bundled out for 158 in 30.3 overs. Pakistan won the match by 180 runs to lift the ICC Champions Trophy.

India vs Pakistan 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final, 4 June 2017

In this group stage encounter, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field. Rain reduced the match to 48 overs per side. India batted first and scored 319/3 in the stipulated 48 overs. Rohit Sharma top scored with 91 of 119. Further rain led to a revised target of 289 runs from 41 overs. In reply, the men in green could only muster 164 in 33.4 overs. Azhar Ali was the only batsman who performed well on the day with a fluent 50. Umesh Yadav picked 3/30. India won by 124 runs (D/L method)-

https://www.icc-cricket.com/champions-trophy/video/407066

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup- 4th Match, 2016

In the previous edition of the Asia Cup, India beat Pakistan by five wickets and 27 balls to spare. Batting first Pakistan got off to a disastrous start were clueless against the Indian bowlers, particularly, Bumrah and Pandya.

While a chase of 84 should have been easy, India also suffered early setbacks but Virat Kohli showed his class to steer India home.

India vs Pakistan World T20- Group Match, 2016

In a match reduced to 18 overs a side. On a pitch that was difficult to play shots on – with balls gripping the surface and turning big – Kohli seemed in such control, something every other batsman struggled with. Another low scoring match where Pakistan batted first and scored 118/5 and in reply Kohli’s 55 guided India to victory with 6 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup- 4th Match, Pool B, 2015

In the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, India beat Pakistan by 76 runs. This was after the Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 107 as India posted 300/7 in 50 overs.

While chasing down India’s target of 301, Pakistan lost early wickets. But Ahmed Shehzad and Haris Sohail steadied the ship with a 68-run partnership. However, as wickets fell at regular intervals, Pakistan was ultimately bowled out for 224.

