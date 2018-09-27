Asia Cup 2018: A look back at last five India vs Bangladesh contests

Dinesh Karthik guided India to a sensational victory against Bangladesh during the finals of Nidahas triangular Twenty20 series in Colombo. (Source: AP) Dinesh Karthik guided India to a sensational victory against Bangladesh during the finals of Nidahas triangular Twenty20 series in Colombo. (Source: AP)

India and Bangladesh will battle each other in a repeat of the 2016 Asia Cup finals. Bangladesh qualified for the main event of the continental tournament after beating Pakistan in their last Super-Four fixture. Before they lock horns against India in the blockbuster clash, let’s take go down the memory lane and look at the last five India vs Bangladesh contests-

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup, 2018- India won by 7 wickets

In the super four stage, the two sides faced each other and it was Ravindra Jadeja who made the difference by with his left-arm spin. His figures of 4 for 29 saw Bangladesh bundled out for 173 in 49.1 overs. Apart from Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah too picked up three wickets each. In reply, India chased down the total comfortably.

India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final, 2018 – India won by 4 wickets

Heartbreak was in store for the Tigers against a second-string Indian side in the finals of the tri-nation T20I tournament. Batting first Bangladesh piled on 166/8 in 20 overs, courtesy a 50-ball 77 from Sabbir Rahman. India got off to a quick start but failed to continue the rhythm and 34 were needed off the last two overs. Dinesh Karthik’s spectacular hitting got India over the line.

India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy, 2018 – India won by 17 runs

In the group stage of the tri-nation T20I tournament, Rohit Sharma smashed 89 in 61 balls to help India post 176/ 3 in 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh got off to a poor start as Washington Sundar snared three wickets in the powerplay. Mushfiqur Rahim’s valiant 72 wasn’t enough as the Tigers could only muster 159/ 6, falling short by 17 runs.

India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy, 2017 – India won by 9 wickets

In the Champions Trophy last year, Bangladesh reached the semi-finals. But the dream of making it to the finals were thwarted by nemesis Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli. Put in to bat, the Bangladeshis scored 264/7. Chasing a tricky target Rohit and Kohli smashed 129 and 96 respectively to guide India home with 55 balls to spare.

India vs Bangladesh, Asia cup, 2016 – India won by 8 wickets

The 2016 Asia Cup was played in the T20 format. India and Bangladesh met in the final but poor weather saw the contest get reduced to 15 overs a side. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin kept the opposition batsmen in check as Bangladesh were restricted to 120/5. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan’s 60 and Kohli’s 41 helped India win their sixth Asia Cup title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd