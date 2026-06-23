Ashwin on Sooryavanshi incident in India A tri-series: ‘How can anyone hate him’

ALSO READ | ‘The reason I picked up the bat…’: Sooryavanshi shares first reaction after donning India jersey

“Tell me, how can anyone hate him? And everyone is saying, ‘This kid should have shown maturity. He should have spoken with more maturity.’ Have we forgotten that we too were children once? Have we forgotten that there are children like that in our own families? This is a very dangerous trend,” he added.

Ashwin questioned the reaction to the incident, arguing that excessive criticism of a 15-year-old served little purpose and could affect a young player.

“What is criticism? If today you are hosting the show and I tell you, ‘Vimal bhai, I didn’t like the hosting so much today. Maybe we can pay attention here. Maybe this question could have been asked differently. Maybe this point could have been handled differently.’ That is criticism,”

“Criticism means finding a path for someone to move forward and improve. But what is hatred? Hatred is when somebody has achieved something, and we keep attacking them with words. We keep trying to pull them down. That does not happen,” he added.

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The 15-year-old could make his international debut in the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland, and Ashwin said he wanted the teenager to enjoy the game without carrying the burden of expectations.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a cricketer. He performs for us. He is an entertainer with immense skill. Forget his family, his well-wishers, his fans and the team management for a moment. As a lover of the sport, I just want him to enjoy cricket and play without pressure. After playing cricket for so many years, I’ve realised that playing freely, without baggage, is one of the hardest things to do. As long as we can give him that freedom, let him enjoy himself. Whether he succeeds or fails doesn’t matter. The way he plays is a spectacle. Let the kid enjoy himself.”

“When we watch television and he gets out, we’ll naturally be disappointed. But every batter can get out first ball. The thing about him is that he never backs away from a challenge. He shows us that he can perform on the big stage. And let me tell you this clearly: there should be no doubt about his ability to play cricket in any format — Tests, ODIs or T20Is. He is a special talent. Some talented players fully realise their potential, and some don’t. As someone who genuinely wishes him well, I want him to enjoy his journey. Please don’t rush to judge him. He’s still a kid,” he added.