‘People spoke about the short ball’: Ashwin lauds Sooryavanshi with Ponting comparison

Former India spinner R Ashwin lauded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s impressive returns in the Zimbabwe series after failing to live up to the billing in his debut series in England.

As India blanked Zimbabwe 3-0, Sooryavanshi emerged as the standout batter in the side, finishing the series with a mature 49-ball 81 with seven fours and four sixes. The short ball had previously emerged as a problem for the 15-year-old in the T20I series in England, where he aggregated scores of 13, 14 and 15 in three outings.

ALSO READ | How a note from father, who couldn’t speak, guided Saransh Jain to India call-up

Ashwin, however, claimed that Sooryavanshi had nothing to alter in his technique to find success at the international level. Comparing the Bihar prodigy to Australia legend Ricky Ponting, Ashwin said: “There was nothing different about him. He is the same player. And there is no need for him to show himself differently. Why do we want that? He is a good player as he is. People spoke about the short ball stuff. Did Ricky Ponting never get out to the short ball?