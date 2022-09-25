Ashwin to Billings on Deepti’s run out: How about a bravery award to the bowler for showing ‘presence of mind’

The chatter hasn’t stopped on Deepti Sharma running out England’s Charlie Dean in the 44th over at the non-striker’s end.

Several cricket fans, including the cricketers like James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Sam Billings have accused Deepti of having no intention of actually bowling the ball, bringing the Spirit of Cricket into question.

The run has divided the cricketing world. England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has replied to James Anderson: “Imagine how many more wickets you could get James.”

R Ashwin, who has backed Deepti Sharma in Sunday, has joined quoted Sam Billings tweet and has asked for bravery award to the bowlers, everytime they whipped the bails off if the non-strikers are backing up too far.

In fact that’s a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for “ presence of mind” under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ? https://t.co/9PqqetnnGw — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2022

"In fact that's a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for " presence of mind" under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC?," Ashwin said.

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball 🤬 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

Dean, who was on 47 at the time, wandered out of the crease while Sharma was in her delivery stride, and the Indian all-rounder quickly spun around and dislodged the bails. The decision was sent upstairs to third umpire Mike Burns, who awarded the dismissal after one glance at the footage, which showed Dean was comfortably out of her ground.

Boos echoed around the iconic venue as India celebrated the 16-run victory, while a devastated Dean broke down in tears.

Just last week the ICC had made a few changes to be in effect from October 1st. Running out of the non-striker, was one of them.

No need to associate the name of a bowler to this. You can simply call it a run-out now.

The new Playing Conditions list the act of a bowler attempting a run out at the non-striker’s end under the ‘Run Out’ section (Law 38). Previously, this was listed under ‘Unfair Play’ (Law 41).

Earlier, Law 41.16 in the MCC book of laws pertaining to the “Non-striker leaving his/her ground early,” stated: “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out.” This however, is the updated version of the code from 2017. The language was changed from the “Bowler attempting to run out non-striker before delivery” to “Non-striker leaving their ground early” in order to put the “onus on the non-striker to remain in their ground.”