Ashwin, Sridhar share what happened between Bumrah and Anderson on Day 3 of Lord’s Test

Indian tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah spurred them to go flat out at the home team in 60 available overs in the second innings of the Lord’s Test. The Indians eventually got the job done in 51.5 overs with pacers producing a high quality show to dismiss England for 120.

India set England a 272 run target following an 89-run stand between Bumrah and Shami. The duo special was applauded by the entire team which came down from the dressing room to welcome them.

In a discussion with R Ashwin on his YouYube channel, India’s fielding coach R Sridhar revealed the cause of Indian tail-enders brilliant show with the bat. James Anderson was furious with Jasprit Bumrah for changing his speed while bowling to him on Day 3.

Sridhar said that Anderson’s refusal to accept an apology from Burmah after the end of Day 3 motivated Indians to perform well during the fifth day’s play. “Bumrah is a competitive fast bowler but wouldn’t want to intentionally hurt anyone,” said Sridhar.

While Ashwin added,”The thing was, Jimmy (Anderson) was like, “Hey mate! Why are you bowling so fast? Am I doing the same to you?”



“The beauty about that is, looks like Jimmy had told Boom, (Bumrah) “All these while, you were bowling in the 80MPHs, suddenly on seeing me, why are you bowling in the 90MPHs?” he added.

“So after the innings, the boys were walking back to the dressing room. Then, Bumrah walked past Jimmy and just patted at him, so as to tell him that it wasn’t intentional. We all know Bumrah, he is such a nice guy. So he had gone to talk to him and end the matter, but Jimmy brushed him aside,” Sridhar further explained.

