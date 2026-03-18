‘Every player is an entrepreneur today, pushing opinions outside’: R Ashwin slams rising fan armies on social media

Spin legend R Ashwin slammed the rising superstar culture in Indian cricket, questioning if some players were actively invested in building their brands through social media fan armies with narratives that could villify fellow cricketers.

Ashwin raised concerns over the heightened attention that fan armies were garnering, claiming that the narratives that he often come across on social media platforms were topics of discussions in prior team environments. Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in late 2024, also hinted that the “disease” of raging fan-wars may be the result of a business model, activated by players themselves.

“There’s something of a disease going around at this point. A lot of these opinions that show up on social media through fan armies—I’ve heard them before, first-hand. Sometimes, I’ve heard these same views at a breakfast table or a lunch table, and later they appear online under some other name. That’s when you wonder—how is this happening?” Ashwin said at the Revsportz Conclave in Kolkata.