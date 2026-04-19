R Ashwin reacts to CSK’s SRH defeat in IPL 2026: ‘My heart doesn’t beat much for Chennai’

Chennai Super Kings legend R Ashwin lambasted the five-time champions after they suffered yet another dismal defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 match on Saturday.

Chasing a 195-run target in Hyderabad, CSK fell 10 runs short with another weak batting display, marking their fourth loss in six matches and ending a two-match winning streak for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men. Ashwin questioned the CSK team selection and voiced an unpopular opinion, insisting that the batting failures are hampering the side more than an inexperienced bowling attack.

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“The way Chennai played today, my heart is not beating that much for them today. I am quite upset. We will have to discuss their team selection. SRH have never scored 200 runs against CSK. Anshul Kamboj had given a masterclass in death bowling. Everyone were saying how poor CSK’s bowling is, but CSK are alive in this tournament, just because of their bowling,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin recalled how CSK’s two wins this season was built on the bowling performances on their home ground at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ashwin slammed CSK’s decision to replace left-arm Akeal Hosein to bring in Aussie all-rounder Matt Short. Short, who bowls right arm off-spin, was deployed to attack the SRH top three comprising three left-handers in Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and captain Ishan Kishan. Short was taken to the cleaners, leaking 38 runs in three overs as SRH posted a 194-run total.

“They defended two totals in Chennai, and even today, they gave the game to the batters on a plate. I will not even consider the mistakes of the batters. I want to ask just one question. You have Travis Head, who is not in form, he is not able to get the ball onto the middle of the bat, and you have Akeal Hosein, who dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the T20 World Cup. You cannot bring in someone just because he can bowl off-spin,” added Ashwin.

Chennai will next travel to face fellow five-time winners Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.