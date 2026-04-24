Ashwin slams Hardik Pandya for giving Krish Bhagat the death overs against CSK: ‘If you bowled the 2024 T20 World Cup final over…’

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has criticised Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya for handing the ball to rookie pacer Krish Bhagat to bowl the end overs during the IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings.

Bhagat bowled the 16th and 20th over of the innings, where he conceded a combined 31 runs and ensured the CSK ended their innings on a high. The pacer was introduced in the attack, despite Pandya himself having two overs under his belt.

“With Hardik Pandya, I don’t have any personal relationship with him, but I always feel that he is a box office player. It is easy to say things about Hardik Pandya now, but today, when he gave Krish Bhagat the final over, I admit that Pandya went for 38 runs in two overs. But if a player can bowl the final over of the 2024 T20 World Cup against David Miller, you can bowl this too, right?” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.