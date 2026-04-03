Ashwin roasts KKR after second IPL 2026 defeat: ‘Not even one bowler who can guarantee four overs’

After Kolkata Knight Riders conceded a second 200-plus score in back-to-back IPL 2026 defeats at the start of their campaign, India spin legend R Ashwin made a scathing assessment of the team’s bowling weaknesses.

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Opting to bowl first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, Ajinkya Rahane’s men ended up conceding a whopping 226-run total to SRH. Led by the brutal Powerplay onslaught from Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, none of the KKR bowlers were spared. With Heinrich Klaasen backing up the openers’ attack with a half-century, KKR were left reeling in a tall pursuit, eventually losing by 65 runs.

Ashwin observed that KKR’s bowling department is facing major issues with no bowler looking secure and stable to run through a four-over spell. Of the four bowlers who bowled as many overs on Thursday night, veteran Sunil Narine was the most economical even as he conceded nearly 10 runs per over.