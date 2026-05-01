R Ashwin reacts to Riyan Parag vaping incident: ‘You have some responsibility…’

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag found himself mired in controversy after being caught vaping inside the dressing room by broadcast cameras during the match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Parag also faced the ire of the BCCI, which slashed 25 per cent of his match fee and handed him a demerit point two days after the incident.

Visuals of the incident, captured during the live broadcast, had gone viral online and triggered widespread debate. The BCCI also added that it ‘is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact.’

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin responded to the incident involving his former Rajasthan teammate and said that such episodes were avoidable for a cricket in a public platform.

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“I think this is totally a situation that could have been avoided. I want players not to get trapped in such things. I don’t really want that for a young player, and this is a little sensitive, too. I think, on all quadrants, if we look at so many things, this could have been avoided.” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Sometimes what happens is it’s a personal choice, but your personal choice should be in your personal space. If you do all this in a public space, that can very well be avoided. All I would say is this: it’s my small advice as an elder brother. I want to tell Riyan Parag that, whatever happens in your personal life, nobody has any concern about it. Nobody can say anything about that. But whatever you do, do it in your personal space, because you are a captain, you are a franchise leader. You are probably an inspiration for many cricketers, many youth, many young Indians, and young people around the world. So there is some responsibility too,” he added.

‘If action isn’t taken…’

While Ashwin offered his sympathies for the 24-year-old batter, he also stressed that such incidents could not be swiftly brushed under the carpet. “I have my deepest empathy and sympathy for the young kid, but at the same time, I totally believe all these things should and can be avoided,” he added.

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“It can’t be easy, man. In today’s world, I also sometimes read things and think, man, I mean, sometimes this happens. I’m not saying these things should be let go under the carpet, because if action isn’t taken, nobody will learn from it. But it is better to avoid these things,” he concluded.

The vaping incident is the second controversy involving RR this season. Earlier, franchise manager Ravinder ‘Romi’ Bhinder was caught on camera using a phone during a match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.

He was later cleared by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), but received a warning and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for breaching IPL PMOA protocols.