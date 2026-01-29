Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to fan war claims after chat with Virat Kohli: ‘We both had a good laugh’

The adulation surrounding Indian cricketers has taken on a new form in recent years, with fan wars on social media becoming commonplace as supporters of different players lock horns over performances, selections and legacy.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has often spoken about the excesses of modern-day fandom, weighed in on the subject on Thursday with a typically measured response to a social media user.

The user accused Ashwin of taking an indirect dig at Virat Kohli by suggesting that it was Rohit Sharma who revitalised India’s T20 approach following their 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide. The post also alleged that Ashwin had belittled Kohli’s knock in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, while bringing up selection-related grievances involving both Rohit and Kohli.