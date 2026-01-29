Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to fan war claims after chat with Virat Kohli: ‘We both had a good laugh’

A social media user accused R Ashwin of taking an indirect dig at Virat Kohli by suggesting that it was Rohit Sharma who revitalised India’s T20 approach following their 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide.

By: Express News Service
3 min readJan 29, 2026 01:12 PM IST
File image of R Ashwin and Virat Kohli sharing a joke. (Photo: BCCI)File image of R Ashwin and Virat Kohli sharing a joke. (Photo: BCCI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The adulation surrounding Indian cricketers has taken on a new form in recent years, with fan wars on social media becoming commonplace as supporters of different players lock horns over performances, selections and legacy.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has often spoken about the excesses of modern-day fandom, weighed in on the subject on Thursday with a typically measured response to a social media user.

The user accused Ashwin of taking an indirect dig at Virat Kohli by suggesting that it was Rohit Sharma who revitalised India’s T20 approach following their 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide. The post also alleged that Ashwin had belittled Kohli’s knock in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, while bringing up selection-related grievances involving both Rohit and Kohli.

Ashwin, however, chose humour over confrontation. The 39-year-old replied that he had shared the post with Kohli himself and that the two had laughed it off, calling out the nature of “click-baity fan wars” on social media.

The 106-Test veteran replied to the user, saying that he had shared the comments with Kohli and both players had a laugh about it. He added that the conversation had given them a reason to bond and talk, as well.

“Just spoke to Virat about “Rajiv1841’s” concern on the indirect attack, and we both had a good laugh about how social media works on such click baity fan wars. Thanks for giving us a reason to bond and talk,” Ashwin wrote in reply to the user’s post on X (formerly Twitter).

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Both Kohli and Rohit are likely to be next seen in action during the Indian Premier League, post the 2026 T20 World Cup. Both stalwarts are likely to next play for India during the tour of England in July, where India are scheduled to play three ODIs, starting at Edgbaston on July 14.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Days after saying India unsafe for cricketers, Bangladesh clears shooters trip to Delhi
Bangladesh T20 world Cup fixtures

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Ajit Pawar cremated in Baramati with full state honours
ajit pawar last rites live updates
Indian economy expected to grow 6.8%-7.2% in 2026-27: Economic Survey
nirmala sitharaman
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
'The best President of all time': Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump's 'number one' fan, sparks online backlash
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald Trump
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
crash
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
memory
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News