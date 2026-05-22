Ashwin reacts to Chennai’s IPL 2026 exit: ‘This is not Dhoni’s CSK’

Ashwin said CSK could no longer depend on the formula that brought them sustained success during the MS Dhoni era.(CREIMAS)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings need a major rethink in both approach and squad-building after their IPL 2026 campaign ended with a crushing 89-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Reflecting on CSK’s struggles this season, the 39-year-old said the franchise could no longer depend on the formula that brought them sustained success during the MS Dhoni era, adding that the side now needed greater quality, experience and balance across departments.

“Honestly, I will say this openly, CSK has to invest in quality. They have to invest in quality cricketers,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’