‘It is a legitimate form of dismissal’: R Ashwin on Shami running-out Shanaka at non-strikers end

Ravichandran Ashwin on his Youtube channel, has made an interesting remark on Mohammed Shami running out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker’s end, when he was batting on 98 in the first ODI.

Ashwin said it is a “legitimate” mode of dismissal.

“Of course, Shami’s run out. When Shanaka was on 98, Shami ran him out in the non-striker’s end, and he appealed too. Rohit withdrew that appeal. So many people tweeted about that immediately. I am going to keep repeating only one thing, guys. The game situation is immaterial. That is a legitimate form of dismissal,” said Ashwin.

“And if you ask an lbw appeal, or a caught-behind appeal, nobody will check with the captain on whether they are sure with the appeal like a Sarath Kumar or an Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“They will give him out if the bowler appeals and that is the end of it. See, even if one fielder appeals, it is the duty of the umpire to declare a player out if he is out,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin also blamed umpires for not following the rule book.

“I find it very surprising to have so many taboos surrounding this mode of dismissal. But the entire dismissal is regarding what the bowler does, right? The right of making that dismissal or making that appeal or making that decision lies with the bowler, right?” said Ashwin.

“In so many games, a batter has nicked and walked without waiting for the umpire’s decision. At that time, the batting team captain won’t come and ask, “With whose permission did you walk like that? Did you forget the team’s cause? Go back and continue playing. “So, these different treatments for bowlers and batters have been taking place for so many years now” he added.

The third and final match of the ODI series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.