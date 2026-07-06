‘Eventual loser will be Team India’: Ashwin on Samson’s omission from ZIM series

Ravichandran Ashwin said that the omission of Sanju Samson from the Indian squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe T20I series was a bit harsh and would end up having adverse effect on the other players of the squad. Ashwin also added that he has no qualms about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s inclusion but felt that in the hurry to promote the young prodigy, Samson has been left out.

“Sanju played a brilliant knock in the T20 World Cup. After that, he smashed it for CSK in the IPL this year. I haven’t seen him this consistent before. He was in great phase so I felt this was a bit harsh. I have been saying this for a long time. It’s not about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I don’t know when we will understand this. I am a big fan of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He will play and no one can stop him. What’s the hurry?,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.