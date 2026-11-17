The last week has seen Australian cricket embroiled in a lot of controversies after former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja alleged in his autobiography Sabr that everyone in the Australian dressing room knew that sandpaper was being used on the ball in the 2018 Newlands Test match against South Africa. Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has called Khawaja’s allegations ‘100% wrong’ and ‘complete and utter nonsense’ during a 69-minute long press conference, followed by former Australian David Warner accusing Cummins of throwing Khawaja ‘under the bus’ followed by Chad Sayers, the 12th man in the Newlands Test, too supporting Khawaja’s version. Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now shared how he believes Khawaja only asked for collective accountability and how Cummins came with a ‘chalk and cheese’ statement and how he sees there were and are cracks in the Australian team.

“Usman Khawaja has made only one thing very clear. And that’s crystal clear, which is he’s asking for collective accountability. He is saying, which is pretty accurate in this case, that it was not only three people that knew about it. There were more. And with what we saw of Chad Sayers and what Usman Khawaja is saying, that makes it five already. So he is right. It’s not like he’s wrong here. But what I have been even more worried about is someone like Pat Cummins. He is the captain of Australia. And alongside Tim Paine, they took on the new regime of trying to rebrand Australian cricket from that particular incident. Cummins has come out and called what Usman Khwaja has said as baseless, as nonsense, and as something that does not have proof, right? And now, that is a chalk-and-cheese statement where he has actually gone on to say contrasting opinions to what Khawaja has given. David Warner has continued on his own threat of saying what he believes is right. This is concerning how we perceive this, how we end up. I loved what the CEO of Cricket Australia has done. He’s come out and said, we’re not going to reopen the case, which I think is the right way to do. But one thing’s very crystal clear, which is that there were cracks in the Australian dressing room in the past in terms of views and opinions on this, and I don’t think it is crackless even now,” Ashwin said on Star Sports show ‘Sandpapergate, the unsettled debate’.

Post Khawaja allegations, Cummins had fronted the media for 69 minutes answering their questions about Khawaja allegations and his viewpoint on the issue. According to Khawaja, he had told Cameron Bancroft to be careful when using Sandpaper during the Newlands Test and how the whole Australian team knew of the usage of sandpaper. With Bancroft being caught on live TV and the then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft suffering bans from nine months to one months after a Cricket Australia investigation, Cummins was part of the four Australian bowlers who gave a joint statement about not knowing about the usage of sandpaper in 2021. With Cummins calling Khawaja allegations 100% wrong and complete and utter nonsense in his press conference, Warner had called out Cummins for throwing Khawaja under the bus and also criticised Cricket Australia for not interviewing the bowlers during the investigation. Warner called Cricket Australia’s investigation over the incident a shoddy investigation in his statement on Instagram. Ashwin shared how he sees Warner’s thoughts as right in some part and also sees Cummins’ reply as him discrediting Khawaja and not Khawaja’s account of the story. “ I think David Warner is right in some parts of that. Whether Pat Cummins was extremely prepared for the press conference, I have my doubts. I’ll tell you why. Firstly, when Usman Khawaja has mentioned certain things in his book, like I said, those are his accounts of the story and we need to respect that. But what’s happening in Pat Cummins’ press conference is that he has not discredited Usman Khawaja’s account of the story, but he has discredited the man himself. And that is the problem for me. And when you can’t discredit someone’s information, you discredit the person. I know Usman Khawaja. I have played a lot of cricket with him, not on a personal front. He is a man of high integrity and a real honest and up and straightforward person. And I would really, really would have thought that Pat wouldn’t have discredited the person himself in that particular instance,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin also shared how he sees the efforts to sabotage Khawaja’s story as ‘disrespectful’. “I think we are well over this. This is a recollection of someone’s memories of having had a wonderful test career. It’s his book. Like I always say, there is your truth, mind truth, and the truth. Usman Khawaja has made an account of what he believes is the truth. Whether we want to read, learn, and move on from that as art, choice, but I think it’s extremely important that we embrace that and respect what he’s done and what he’s written. How we want to go about doing that is an individual’s choice, but this is his account of the story, and to sabotage his account of the story would be very disrespectful,” said Ashwin.